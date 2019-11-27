Editor:
Joe Biden did what most parents would do and that is help his kid make something of his life.
After failing in the Navy (I'm sure he had choice assignments) and discharged for drug abuse, his Dad tried to set him on the right path and used his influence to help him with a cushy job with no qualifications
So why won't Hunter come forward to defend his father who risked his being legal to help him. What a disgrace. Come to your father's aid and tell everyone why you were qualified for that job. Also why you received millions from the Chinese.
It's time to stand up and be a man for the first time in your life Hunter. Stand up for you Dad like a good son would do.
If not, you're a coward.
Billy Ray
Port Charlotte
