On June 12 the Daily Sun published a cartoon of an ostrich, labeled FOX News, with its head in the ground ignoring the supposed big news of the day, Jan. 6th hearings, while the Fox News ostrich gave attention to the Hunter Biden laptop story. Shame on you. Jan. 6th is an important story, but Hunter Biden’s laptop is much larger and no one but Fox News is covering it.
The laptop confirms that the son of our president is dealing with and receiving very large sums of money from China and almost certainly Russia as well. I believe these countries are not overly friendly to us. Also, Hunter seems to be passing a lot of this money to the big guy. Who could that be?
If the president of the United States is receiving large sums of cash under the table from sworn enemies, do you regard that as an important story? I certainly would.
Additionally, it turns out that secret memos passed between NBC, CNBC, CNN, and perhaps ABC state that during the upcoming elections they will try very hard to avoid covering Republicans running for office while giving extra weight to Democrats running, according to Fox News. How incredibly fair of them. Will you be in the same boat?
Great nations rarely die from external invasion, but from internal decay. We are quickly rotting away and that rot seems to be led by the media.
The truth will out, but perhaps only after the tower has crumbled.
