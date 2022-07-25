After reading a rebuttal about Hunter Biden's Laptop, I decided to do some research. I found that the Washington Examiner hired a former Secret Service cyber forensics expert, Mr. Dimitrelos.
He has investigated and testified in over 100 criminal and civil cases, both Federal and international. Mr Dimitrelos used a process called, Digital Sandwiching. He cross referenced thousands of emails, photos, geo location, data, travel records and other information.
Dimitrelos concluded that with 100% accuracy, that Hunter Biden was the only person who could have produced all the activities on the drive of this Mac Book Pro.
Dimitrelos also found there was no evidence of hacking or manipulation of the laptop. It's also worth noting that the Washington Post conducted a similar investigation. Unfortunately this was not reported on in this newspaper or the rest of mainstream news media.
This information has been available since May 24, 2022 And updated information, on June 1, 2022. There is a treasure trove of information on this laptop. There is also adult content on it. So don't be surprised by what you see.
You can simply pull up video on YouTube. I also found CNN reports about the federal investigation that has been going since 2018, in Hunter's home state of Delaware. I'm sure no conflict of interest there. There is plenty more, and it's true, whether you choose to believe it or not.
