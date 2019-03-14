Editor:

I am glad that someone is finally addressing the need for a shelter in this area.

It has been almost two years since the last hurricane and I thought this problem would have been addressed once the clean up was completed.

Even today it seems like local government is having problems properly focusing on the issue.

That is a sign this hasn't been a priority.

Any hurricane has the potential to devastate the area. Lives can be lost. I think it's time to get going.

John Fleming

Punta Gorda

