Editor:
I am glad that someone is finally addressing the need for a shelter in this area.
It has been almost two years since the last hurricane and I thought this problem would have been addressed once the clean up was completed.
Even today it seems like local government is having problems properly focusing on the issue.
That is a sign this hasn't been a priority.
Any hurricane has the potential to devastate the area. Lives can be lost. I think it's time to get going.
John Fleming
Punta Gorda
