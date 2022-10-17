Editor:

The one thing I learned after living through Hurricane Ian, which left 2.6 million Floridians without power, is that 'fossil fuels' probably saved countless lives. If not for gasoline and propane (a derivative of natural gas), generators would not have been able to supply necessary electricity to hospitals, nursing homes and super-markets. If not for gasoline, the Coast Guard, the police, firefighters, EMT's, FEMA, etc., would not have been able to provide desperately needed aid.

