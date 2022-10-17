The one thing I learned after living through Hurricane Ian, which left 2.6 million Floridians without power, is that 'fossil fuels' probably saved countless lives. If not for gasoline and propane (a derivative of natural gas), generators would not have been able to supply necessary electricity to hospitals, nursing homes and super-markets. If not for gasoline, the Coast Guard, the police, firefighters, EMT's, FEMA, etc., would not have been able to provide desperately needed aid.
Now, a week later, I hear President Biden still focused on eliminating fossil fuels and deliberately draining our strategic oil reserve. In his and the left's idyllic world there would be no gas-powered vehicles of any kind, and every home and business would be powered by solar panels. But along comes a hurricane like Ian, and because most if not all solar panels and charging stations are hooked up to an electrical power grid relief response would be much slower. Once a grid is damaged, those solar panels and charging stations are inoperable. Solar panels can run on batteries but not efficiently.
Flooded streets would corrode batteries on electric vehicles causing them to possibly go up in flames. More than 6,000 products get their start from oil: asphalt, dish washing liquid, eyeglasses, heart valves, roof shingles, solar panels, tires, etc., etc., The consequences of going totally green are frightening. If anything, Hurricane Ian was a glaring warning that all technologies have a role in our energy system as long as guided by reasonable thought.
