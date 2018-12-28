Editor:
‘No, I did not have sex with those women.” He said. And therefore, no payments were made because there was nothing to cover up. Then it was discovered he was having sex with those women, which again raised the issue of the "hush money." To which he adamantly denied again "paying those women."
When his lawyers recorded conversations proved he did make said payments he then claimed it was not from his campaign war chest but rather from his personal accounts. Now it seems the payments were indeed from his campaign war chest, which means he violated campaign finance laws. To which he replied that the money might have come from the campaign, but it was to finance a purely personal problem (those women embarrassing Melania) and therefore was not political in nature and therefore not of the campaign. Got all that?
This is but a tiny, salacious sideshow to the Trump presidency. The main events will be coming to you shortly. I feel confident we can expect a cascading litany of obstinate denials from Trump. Until we don't.
One last thought. How would Republicans have responded if Obama had done all this? Come on, be honest.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
