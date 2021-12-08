In 1973, when RvW was decided, it was over the principle of privacy. Should the state have the authority to intervene in a women’s life regarding her decision about wanting or not wanting to be pregnant. At the other end is the argument that the fetus will someday be a citizen with all the attendant rights. The conundrum is from Zygote to birth, and just where should Solomon’s sword land in that continuum? Or, at what point is a woman’s privacy disposable?
But lately an altogether different principle is being proposed. And that is 'liberty' as raised by Justice Thomas. Oddly there are many who shout, ‘Socialism’ when they perceive government overreach in mandated vaccines and masks. They are seriously concerned about their liberty being infringed upon by an autocratic regime. I say ‘oddly’ because they are eerily silent when that same government infringement dictates mandates about a woman’s pregnancy. Maybe they don’t see it.
So, what is it? What should be the principle at play in pro-choice arguments? Privacy between a woman, her conscience, and her doctor? Or liberty, to be free of autocratic socialist government interference?
If the NRA was deciding pro-choice legality, they would say carry any gun, anytime, anywhere, or not. Your choice. If you apply the NRA mantra about gun freedom to pregnancy freedom Republicans would swoon. Yes, hypocrisy rules.
