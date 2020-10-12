Editor:
There are 100 or so deplorable, liars, hypocrites and racists that constantly write to the Sun. Examples: a guy claiming to be Independent unable to vote for Biden, actually a registered Republican or the guy saying the next weeks will test our integrity asks writers to pause hate speech, a guy who consistently spews hate speech. He thinks nobody remembers his previous letters.
They have something in common: 90% of them are ages 70 to 90, a part of our history that at worst discriminated against Blacks and Hispanics and at best stood by and did nothing. These people spew lies about Biden, BLM, immigrants and liberals. They do and say racist things, but get upset when we think them racists.
Those of us that endured racism decide who and what is racist. However, they have no problem calling us socialists and radicals for supporting ending racism, inequality, police brutality and unaffordable education and health care. America has had 400 years to end racism, inequality and make up for the sins of the past. The 40% or so supporting Trump and their ancestors have refused to do so. Hell they don't even want us to protest the injustice.
I’ve spent my life helping others better their lives through unionizing and community service. So call me whatever you like, but those who try to prevent us from creating a more just and fair America will make your greatest contribution to humanity when you pass from this earth.
George A Gonzalez
Englewood
