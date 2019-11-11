Editor:
Republicans in Congress are not patriots but hypocritical feckless cowards. After the open statement to Congress by Ambassador Taylor, a West Point Vietnam veteran who has served the government his entire adult life under both Democratic and Republican presidents, there is no question of Trump’s misdeeds.
Trump whines that his Republicans aren’t protecting him enough and those that don’t are “human scum.” The response of the Republicans in the House is to march down to the skiffs, the protected room for Congress, with their cell phones to protest, good dogs! The Republicans have been claiming that this testimony has been gathered in secret, meanwhile there are Republicans from three separate committees from the beginning.
The Republicans followed the same process during their Bengazzi hearings. As usual facts don’t matter to this party. Their juvenile tantrum was given the thumbs up the day before by Trump.
If ever the Republicans get their dignity back perhaps they will remember the Constitution and for which it stands? Trump has used the position for his own financial gain along with his family. While the hypocrites in Congress have railed over Hunter Biden, Ivanka and Jarred have made over $12 million directly off their proximity to the office and they actually work for the government. Ivanka and Jarred use private emails to conduct personal and government business, e-gads “but her emails.”
Trump has filled his D.C. hotel with foreign government visitors, cha ching. Hypocrites and lap dogs supporting the most corrupt president in history.
Felicia Tannehill
Port Charlotte
