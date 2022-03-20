I am saddened but encouraged by the situation in Ukraine. President Zelensky is a man of distinction. When Biden offered him the coward’s way out, he said “I need ammunition, not a ride!” He stayed with his people and is fighting and exposing the antiquated Russian military. I think of the Klitschko brothers, both former heavyweight boxing champions, and more than likely, multimillionaires. Vitali, now the mayor of Kyiv, and Wladimir both staying in Ukraine and fighting. Character and courage!
I think of my late father, a purple heart machine gunner in WWII, who referred to America as “Land of the Free and Home of the Brave!” Since the outbreak of Covid-19 we are neither. We worry more about wearing a face doily and the rights of vocal malcontent activist groups that may be offended by legislation that only makes sense.
What do we have? Joe Biden whispering fear of WWIII if we help Poland by resupplying the jets they want to send to Ukraine? We send “Giggles the Clown”, aka VP Kamala Harris, over to do a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Once again, she broke into inappropriate laughter after she was asked whether the U.S. will take in Ukrainian refugees.
President Zelensky’s former press secretary, luliia Mendel, said; “It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency.” I hope and pray that America swings back right this November and again in 2024 to fix the mess this administration has made of this country.!
