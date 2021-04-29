Editor:
In response to the title in the editorial section, April 26 2021, "Mainstream media still attacking conservatives," I could not agree more.
The underhandedness of the media with its little innuendos throughout that article angered me and I am sure many others. Unfortunately, many will not realize that they are being led down that rabbit hole. I am glad a journalist brought it up and am sure there are others like us that share his comments. Beware of mainstream media.
Vicki Blake
Punta Gorda
