I second the motion "time to support your local newspaper" in a March 29 letter. Well said.
Community news through the Sun has provided countless local organizations, for profit, non-profit, small business, big business, an ongoing boost of recognition. Take Peace River Wildlife Center, a wildlife hospital for example. As a volunteer tour guide I meet, greet and tour those who stop in to visit, at our visitor/educational center in Ponce Park. It's a great place to trade information about wildlife critters. The center would not be here today without the ongoing support of the Sun (that's my viewpoint.)
The Sun's "Our View" March 9, Supporters: Air show must go on.
Something new, as an air show over Charlotte Harbor. Mark Oct. 24-25 on your calendar.
Let's not forget that this region of SW Florida has more registered boaters than most places in the lower 48. So, why not come by boat to view this air show? No parking problems, no sweat!
Alan P. Lessman
Punta Gorda
