Editor:

I strongly agree with the person who wrote recently, that the way Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus is a crime against humanity. This man is a complete narcissist who cares more about himself than the American people he was “elected” to represent.

As mentioned in her letter, he knew this virus was coming and did nothing to prepare our country. In the meantime, thousands of Americans are dying. I really do not know how he can live with himself, as he sees the numbers of American deaths escalating. He was and never will be up to the position he holds.

Carol Prier

Port Charlotte

