Editor:
Being a Daily Sun reader for over 30 years has proven to me that the only constant in life is change. The joy of a "newspaper" is that you can enjoy all the positive changes, and ignore all the negative ones. A great example is the Viewpoint section, which includes editorial letters. They used to be a pleasure to read, many indicative of love, praise and gratitude.
That is why today (12-30-20), I would like to add my prayers for our country to the hopes and wishes of George Baillie, as expressed in his editorial letter. May we all experience a truly blessed New Year!
Joyce Robbins
Port Charlotte
