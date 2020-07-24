Editor:

I agreed with and enjoyed two letters in July 13th paper:

1) Paul DeGaeta's idea for renaming the Gilchrist Park to Silver King Tarpon Park is a great idea! It notes an important part of our history without naming any one group which would leave out another group!!

2) I also changed my mind about the Confederate flag, as did another letter writer in her July 13 letter. I wish I had written it. It said exactly what I wanted to express.

Peg Hitman

Port Charlotte

