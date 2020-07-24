Editor:
I agreed with and enjoyed two letters in July 13th paper:
1) Paul DeGaeta's idea for renaming the Gilchrist Park to Silver King Tarpon Park is a great idea! It notes an important part of our history without naming any one group which would leave out another group!!
2) I also changed my mind about the Confederate flag, as did another letter writer in her July 13 letter. I wish I had written it. It said exactly what I wanted to express.
Peg Hitman
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.