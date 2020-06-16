Editor:

I too have an Allegiant Air flight nightmare for Ms. Hilarie Grey of Allegiant.

My wife and I flew from St. Pete to Plattsburgh, N.Y. on May 9. When we boarded the flight there was much confusion about the mask kits. They should have been given out at check in. We brought our own. I bought two seats in row 4 and was assured by a representative that no one would occupy the third seat. Wrong.

My wife was moved to her own row 16, while across from me there were three people not related seated together. One of the flight attendants did not wear a mask and they kept the first two rows unused, for distancing for the attendants I assume. Once the flight was off the attendants then started the drink cart. So much for distancing! There was plenty of room on the plane to separate people properly.

Bill Loughan

Englewood

