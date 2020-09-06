Editor:
I am 71, a veteran, and I have never voted until now. My lame and shallow excuse has been, I was lied to about the war I was asked to participate in. Like then, the cycle of lies and war continues.
However, I believe by not voting, I have contributed in my own little way, to the chaos we see today. Shame on me! Watching my grandchildren grow and develop was all the reason in the world to put my amateurish ego aside and vote. I almost voted in 2016 because everything seemed geared for change, and a new era in Washington was on the way. Glad I held back on that one.
My grandfather was a Rough Rider. My Dad was combat wounded in WWII. I served in Vietnam. I have made it crystal clear to my grandchildren how important it is to vote, and how wrong their "Tapa" was by not voting. This election is a biggie.Please vote! Love and peace always.
Ron Morrell
Englewood
