Editor:
I am a Democrat, but that does not stop me from working on local community projects with friends and colleagues who I am sure are Republicans. Working together as friends to better our community is a good thing for everyone.
But I mostly blame Republican office-holders for failing to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Florida and the nation. Their anti-science mentality led them to ignore all the epidemiologist recommendations just as they have shunted aside the climatologist experts. Republicans fancy themselves as good business people, but no successful business person would turn their backs on solid expert advice.
So, from Trump (a failed business person), right down the line to Republicans in the Senate (our Messrs. Scott and Rubio) and the House (Mr. Steube), to our Governor DeSantis and our state representatives and senators to our Republican county commissioners, none of them can embrace the most logical measure of wearing a mask in public. They all cite individual rights ad nauseam as the reason for not considering the health and possibly the lives of their fellow citizens. I am deeply disappointed in the current G.O.P.
James Williams
Punta Gorda
