I have followed every way to get an appointment for the vaccine. As far as the Publix site, I cannot even get into the county part.
I have canned the 866 phone number and all you get is a recording asking you to put in certain information and they will "call you back\when there is an opening." I have called the Health Department as well as asking my PCP and was told there is nothing that can be done to get help. This operation sucks big time
I have been reduced to tears, anger, madness, and now I just feel that I do not give a daggone anymore. I am so without hope that now I am vowed and declared to never try again. I get up and say to myself that I will give it a try today but end up so in despair that I will now put it in God's hands because that looks like the best way for me to get the injection.
So I am out. I will never get my hopes up again. Never again! This is not working out for me and cannot get any help. Weeks and weeks of asking for help on what to do and nothing.
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
