In response to a letter (5-23-2021) with multiple questions, I offer some responses.
Yes, let’s be honest. There’s a crisis at our southern border, but claiming “illegals and drugs [are] pouring into our country from all over the world” is fear-mongering. Like all crises, it needs intelligent analysis and response, not hyperbole and slapdash reaction that creates more problems.
Yes, I’m happy with government spending at record levels if it’s to build infrastructure that lifts us and our children into a better position to deal with 21st century challenges. We’ll all benefit.
Yes, I’m happy with our President not answering questions in an extemporaneous style. Let’s avoid confusion. (Please don’t ever inject disinfectant.)
Yes, our adversaries should be dealt with firmly, as demonstrated by calls to Putin and by denying Kim Jong-un the love he craves. The Middle East deserves peace, and that situation also needs ongoing, intelligent, knowledgeable attention, not the efforts of an amateur promoting multiple self-interests.
Yes, gender issues are complicated and deserve compassionate and educated response, not knee-jerk exaggeration.
Yes, I think our country is in good hands.
And finally we should always vote for the party with the best policies. That means a party lacks any credibility if - like the GOP in the 2020 election - they offer no national platform and instead have only one thing on the ballot: a personality. That’s called being devoid of ideas. That’s asking for a vote for personality over policy. Please stop trying to rewrite history.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
