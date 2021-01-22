Editor:
Our country is divided, but aren’t we are all just searching for the truth?
Some voters believe that the presidential election has experienced widespread fraud that invalidates the election. Is that belief based on demonstrable truth?
Other voters believe the players in the last election followed the rules, and that the election was fair, open and free of widespread fraud. Is that belief based on demonstrable truth?
Our courts “swear in” witnesses who must affirmatively testify: “Do you solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help you God?" It is powerful, and we depend on it, because to demonstratively break that oath carries penalties; and any liar gets punished. I propose that each elected official in this country take the oath of office and then immediately be administered this oath used in courts.
When politicians (and once elected…you are indeed a politician) speak in any public forum; be it a soapbox, a major network or social media, we then hold them to that oath. They would, for the duration in the elected office be considered: “under oath.”
Media must also abide to truth telling. Why can’t we enact truth in advertising laws in candidate campaigns? After all, that advertising has the greatest effect on us all.
Wouldn’t we all feel better knowing that our elected officials, swore an oath to tell the truth? Wouldn’t we all feel better if campaigns were held to the same standards across all media, as are businesses?
I just want the truth.
Roxanne Moore
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.