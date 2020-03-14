Editor:
Salena Zito recently wrote an article in the Washington Examiner, that for many of us who still like to read the news, pretty much states what it is that we readers require. Trust.
When we pick up the paper and prepare to read it along with a cup of coffee, we do so because we tend to trust the reporter who wrote the article and the local paper who published it. When John Hackworth writes an article, we don’t question it, we trust that the article is factual because he lives and works in the community. That was the inference in Zito’s article; that “the most trusted news stories come from reporters who are actually part of the localities they are reporting on.”
So, when the Adams Family Group purchased the Sun Newspapers from the Dunn-Rankin family, that hometown trust disappeared. The group currently owns 27 daily newspapers and employs over 2,300. Most of the purchases happened in liberal states. With the purchase of the Sun Newspapers, the group introduced its liberal agenda into a strong conservative area, a majority of which are registered Republicans. The group also introduced “guest editorials” from the liberal Miami Times, Orlando Sentinel and the L.A. Times, that is completely contrary to our way of life in Southwest Florida. Gone were the many local reporters and weekly news articles, including my favorite group, the Charlotte County Curmudgeons Club. And gone with them is trust.
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
Editor's Note: The Charlotte County Curmudgeon column still runs regularly in the Sun.
