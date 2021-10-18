Editor:

President who?

Who would be your choice if we were to now choose a president — commander in chief, for the WWII Normandy invasion strategy and& the decision to drop two atomic bombs on Japan?

President Joe Biden.

Vice president Kamala Harris.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

CNN strategist Wolf Blitzer.


Former president Donald Trump.

Trump/DeSantis 2024

End the masquerade.

I love my freedom.

God bless America.

Alan P. Lessman

Punta Gorda

