Editor:
I am a commercial electrician currently wiring a three- story retirement home in Sarasota. There are no residents yet as this is a brand new building.
I would estimate there are 30 to 50 assorted tradesman in the building during the day and they commute to this location from all over. I myself drive from Port Charlotte. It is inevitable that eventually someone infected with Covid-19 will come to work here and infect who knows how many people. Can anyone there tell me what is essential about putting up a new retirement home? You are playing with people's lives by playing games with this virus.
You are not going to control it and the numbers of infected, by pretty much having everyone continue to go to work. You're making , (basically), everyone an "essential" worker is just going to make this thing worse. Its going to extend the length of the pandemic and increase the numbers of dead, why? So your campaign donors from the chamber of commerce can continue making their boat payments?
Why not just tell the truth, I am not essential, I am expendable. I will be voting for Gov. Desantis' opponent during the next election.
Jimmy Newsome
Port Charotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.