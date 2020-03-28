Editor:
This is in response to a letter in Sunday's Sun.
Shame on you. You are entitled to believe what you want as I am also.
I'm 71 years old. Worked hard all my life, paid taxes, social security taxes, my fair share etc.
I've had asthma for 30 years (under control). So I guess my immune system is considered weakened. I've paid for my health insurance and consider myself in good health even if I do take some medications daily to stay that way.
By the way you are talking I would guess you are in a younger category. Let's see how you feel when you are 75 or 80 years old.
In the birthday section of the paper today take a look at these nice people's ages. One is 106 years old. Happy birthday to all of them.
Lynda Rajkovich
Rotonda West
