This is in response to a letter in Sunday's Sun.

Shame on you. You are entitled to believe what you want as I am also.

I'm 71 years old. Worked hard all my life, paid taxes, social security taxes, my fair share etc.

I've had asthma for 30 years (under control). So I guess my immune system is considered weakened. I've paid for my health insurance and consider myself in good health even if I do take some medications daily to stay that way.

By the way you are talking I would guess you are in a younger category. Let's see how you feel when you are 75 or 80 years old.

In the birthday section of the paper today take a look at these nice people's ages. One is 106 years old. Happy birthday to all of them.

Lynda Rajkovich

Rotonda West

