Editor:

I am proud and happy to add my name to those endorsing Kim Amontree for the District 2 School Board seat for Charlotte County. Having served with Kim my final two years on the board, I have witnessed the growth that comes with knowledge and experience, and feel that this will continue in the future, making her an even stronger and better advocate for our children as well as a constructive member of the board.

We should not waste this valuable and positive asset for our Board. The education of our children is one of the most critical components of a strong community. I am confident that Mrs. Amontree, along with the rest of the board, and superintendent, can balance what is best for students and the community in these troubled times.

Mrs. Amontree is the most effective person to represent District 2. It is for this reason, that I am endorsing her and recommending that everyone vote for her on Election Day and return Kim Amontree to her seat on the Charlotte County School Board.

Lee Swift

Retired School Board member

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments