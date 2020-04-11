Editor,:
I am shocked that a newspaper would apologize for the printing of any letter it prints on its Letters to the Editor page. That newspaper apology violates everything you are taught as a journalism major.
To censor what readers may or may not say? Better that a newspaper follow Voltaire's "I do not agree with what you say, but I'll defend to the death your right to say it."
The Garden Island should apologize to its readers for its apology!
June Stark
Punta Gorda
