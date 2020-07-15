Editor:
I am not comfortable with the plan to send every child back to school every day of the week starting in August. Some areas of Florida are mandating masks and scaling back reopening due to the worsening pandemic; is this really the time to send our children back to school?
Florida school districts have been making plans to keep children and their families safe by considering many options, such as total online learning, part-time school attendance paired with online learning, and limiting class sizes to allow for social distancing. I’m skeptical, however, that children will be able to wear masks correctly all day. Some children and their family members have underlying heath conditions, some children live in homes with elderly family members and the same holds true for teachers and others working in schools so a one size fits all mandate isn’t appropriate.
Online learning isn’t the ideal but we could send children to school year round to allow them to catch up as soon as this crisis is over. Education is important but there are other options besides allowing children, educators and family members to die or end up with permanent physical impairments caused by the coronavirus.
Laraine Bortner
Venice
