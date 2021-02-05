Editor:
As a resident of Cypress Falls, I am responding to the letter, "No Need For Gun Classes In Our Community."
I am not sure whether it was the error of the letter writer, but the word "safety was omitted from the name of the class. That was a very important omission.
Perhaps the letter writer forgets, but we have laws in this country, The Second Amendment which protects the rights of its citizens to "bear arms," and the Florida state gun laws. As our community is a melting pot of residents from different states, this class is vitality important to them.
It saddens me that the writer feels a need to unfairly portray the instructor (a fellow neighbor, by name) as a proponent of gun use in our community which is a falsehood. She also unfairly refers to those that took the class as "prospective killers" which I find highly offensive. I was not one who attended, but I defend their right to do so.
The instructor of the class has been teaching firearms for years and has been a certified instructor for the military, police, SWAT teams, church security and is currently an NRA certified instructor with more than 30 years of experience. He is also a retired police chief.
I am thankful we have such a knowledgeable person like this in our community, who is willing to teach our residents the proper way to handle a fire arm, and all the safety requirements that go along with it.
Elise Crapser
North Port
