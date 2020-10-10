Editor:

I'm not voting to just re-elect President Donald J. Trump.

I am voting for: continued economic growth, middle-class tax cuts; continued energy independence; increase of American manufacturing jobs; school choice; second Amendment; next supreme court justices; common sense; electoral college, essential to our republic; our constitutional republic, not a mob rule democracy; law enforcement and rule of law; veterans who fought and died for this country; our stars and stripes flag, the symbol of freedom around the world; the right to uncensored speech; secure borders; national pride; individual responsibility, not collective bureaucracy; Judeo/Christian principles, traditional values, free will, and the American dream; right to praise my God in public and not being chastised.

I am voting against: entitlement programs, supporting those refusing to work; victim ideology; restrictive political correctness; ridiculous/impractical Green New Deal; Medicare for all; continued government over spending; intrusive local and federal government into our personal lives; central control Marxist/Socialist oligarchy government; staggering government over-regulation; sanctuary cities that harbor illegal aliens; Islamic terrorism; globalism at the detriment of American interests and well being; murder of unborn babies; mob anarchy causing destruction, riots, and death; school system that indoctrinates our youth to hate America.

I'm voting to secure the future of our country; I'm not voting for just the presidency; I am voting for one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all!


I am voting against evil and the destruction of the American way of life.

Please vote your conscience, I am.

Terry M. Campbell

Port Charlotte

