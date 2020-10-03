Editor:
I voted for Trump 4 years ago and will do so again. He can handle the media; he fights for us; and he tries to deliver what he promises. I’m voting for Donald Trump because:
I don’t want to pay more taxes for climate change that has little scientific support or any clear plan for clean energy. We need to re-build our infrastructure.
I want my Social Security and health insurance safeguarded.
I want the freedom to express my views without being called a racist.
I want my second amendment rights protected.
I want the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold our constitution.
I want the corrupted people in our government, politics, media, schools, corporations to be held accountable for discriminating against the working class.
I don’t want riots and violence in my neighborhood and city. I want support for our law enforcement.
I don’t want our children and grandchildren to be indoctrinated to hate America
I don’t want the economy shut down and be forced to live a life of solitude and masking.
I am voting for Donald Trump, because he is fighting for us, our jobs, religious liberty, our homes, and our moral values. We will never bow to Antifa and BLM Marxism. We will not allow our country to be controlled by other elite spoiled screaming intolerant lunatic brats who have nothing better to do in life than to burn our country and destroy our lives. Vote for the policy, not for the personality. America needs to stay America.
Janis Tobin
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.