Editor:

I remember last early March staring at a young woman in Goodwill because she wore a cloth face mask. I gave her a nasty stare.

It was way before anyone wore masks. I heard her say to others in the store her Mother made it. She looked at me and said "take a photo." I said "it does not look that good,"

I want to apologize to her. I was very wrong and she was very right.

Arleen Abrsm

North Port


