Editor:
I remember last early March staring at a young woman in Goodwill because she wore a cloth face mask. I gave her a nasty stare.
It was way before anyone wore masks. I heard her say to others in the store her Mother made it. She looked at me and said "take a photo." I said "it does not look that good,"
I want to apologize to her. I was very wrong and she was very right.
Arleen Abrsm
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.