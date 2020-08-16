Editor:
The recent article, Sunday, Aug. 1, refers to the "unprecedented foray of an airline (Allegiant) into the hotel-resort industry."
It would seem a natural fit, combining hotels and airlines. However, that hasn't been true within the industry. Almost all of these alliances have failed and the failures were often due to the financial problems of the airlines.
The first alliance was originally founded by a combination of Pan American Airways and InterContinental Hotels in 1946. Other alliances that were formed and failed included: Air France and Le Meridien, Swissair and Swissotel, and Japan Airlines and Nikko hotels. Probably the most notable failure was with United Airlines, Hertz and Westin hotels in 1987. According to some financial experts, this failure was partially the reason for the Black Monday stock market loss approximately of 22%. This failure was nationwide and not a local situation as we unfortunately have with Sunseeker and Allegiant. The most recent failure, at least temporarily, is Sunseeker. I believe this project will be completed.
The common demonstrator between the United venture and Allegiant's is the CEO of United and the president of Allegiant both came from the hotel industry. At United, the CEO, Dick Ferris, was recruited from the Westin Hotels brand, and with Allegiant, the president, John Redmond, was recruited from MGM Grand Resorts. If you hire from the hotel industry, you are probably planning a hotel venture.
Fortunately, we have Allegiant Airlines, the number one 2020 Airline Quality Rating in the U.S.!
Frederick W. “ Rick” Brown
Punta Gorda
