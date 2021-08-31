There are protocols that have been used effectively in early treatment of COVID. They are being used with success all over the world. The drugs are safe, readily available and inexpensive. The FDA has not approved these protocols so my doctor would not prescribe them for me “off book” at the onset of the virus. Early treatment with COVID is the key. I could tell you why these protocols are not being approved but you would not believe me.
Americas Front Line Doctors website is a good source of information if you can get it before it is removed. These are doctors who actually treat patients. Not Washington bureaucrats. After reviewing the information I challenge you to tell me what specific information is a lie and how you know it is a lie. Calling me names or saying “the science” is not specific. Quote specific scientific studies. I refuse to accept a bureaucrat saying “the science” as proof and so should you. We must have all the information in order to make intelligent health decisions .
Please do not let the people in power use fear and hatred to strip us of our rights and seize more power over how we choose to live our lives. We the people must say “enough.” We are a free people that refuse to be threatened, scared or coherence into submission.
I have visited China and seen how people there live. I refuse to voluntarily surrender my human rights and so should you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.