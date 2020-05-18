Editor:
I believe domestic terrorism is a real and present danger to our families and our country.
Condoning attacks on citizens by white supremacists with military weapons and supporting their entry into government buildings with loaded machine guns is domestic terrorism. Bragging about not wearing a face mask to protect others from potential contamination during this viral pandemic is also domestic terrorism.
When I see people in Publix and elsewhere without masks, I blame our president. When I see paramilitary hate groups swagger into government buildings threatening lives, I blame our president. When I see American school children murdered by those he allows to kill with military assault weapons, I blame Donald Trump.
Trump and his terrorist cult are a danger to my family and my country and I resent it. He belongs in prison with the rest of his criminal friends.
Harry T. Barnes
Englewood
