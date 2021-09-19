When the GOP selected DJT to be its candidate, I finally had to make a decision: Do I continue to consider myself a Rrepublican? Or do I continue considering myself a decent human being?
I've lost count of how many of DJT's friends, associates, colleagues and supporters have gone to prison or jail. I've lost track of how many thousands of blatant lies he's told. I don't recall how many promises he left unfulfilled or how many laws were broken and ignored or how many of his guilty criminal cronies' sentences were pardoned. I don't care about the medals and phony accolades he bestowed upon undeserving like-minded criminals and professional liars like himself.
He hit rock bottom as his close personal friend/attorney — now disbarred — standing next to him and yelling in front of cameras, "Trial by combat!" as DJT just grins, knowing that his plan was unfolding at that very January 6th moment. His terrorist groups from all over the country were already descending on the Capitol. Property damaged. Careers ruined. Lives threatened and lost. All in the name of DJT's corruption and the T-bags refusal to hold him accountable.
Within this paper's range of distribution we have parents instructing their children to go to school and break any rule that's inconvenient. Using children as pawns in a political tiff disgusts me to no end! T-bags have no shame and the GOP is AWOL. So, no. I cannot possibly be a Republican and simultaneously consider myself a decent human being.
