I wish The Daily Sun would print some good news articles, instead of the slanted Associated Press ones. There are two parties and they should be treated equally.

There is verified proof under oath of voter fraud in the 2020 election and yet the Supreme Court refused to hear the cases. Isn't that what they are there for ...to look into problems? This is the first time in my long life that I have been so disappointed with the Supreme Court.

I have read complaints about a past president criticizing the new President Joseph Biden. However, has there ever been another new president who is suppose to lead our country that doesn't even know where he is most of the time? He really needs help. Kamala Harris taking over for him is only turning our nation into a Socialist country. I think we all know how that worked out for Venezuela and it is not good.

Also, never in my long life time have I needed to pray to God to save American and I do it now every single day! That is how concerned I am now that Biden's party has taken over the helm.

Lillian Iannarone

Englewood

