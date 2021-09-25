To the writer who used name calling to describe Trump, here are some facts about the Biden administration:
• 266,307 Covid deaths since Biden became president vs. 400,000 under Trump. The count may exceed 400,000 before year end.
• 1.4 million illegals have crossed the border since Biden became pPresident. How many have been released into the USA without Covid vac status?
• Who will pay for housing, feeding, providing medical treatment, and educating these third-world people? Tax-paying Americans will (as the number on government dole grows every day).
• Will children suffer educationally while school funds are diverted to accommodate non-English speaking children? Does it mean lowering educational standards for all to accommodate this influx? Will art, music, sports, history be cut because of lack of funds. In the name of equity, will we keep lowering the bar in education until we are no better than the 3rd world countries these kids come from?
• Biden cut monoclonal treatments to Florida because he claims we have a low vaccination rate. The truth is, Florida ranks 18th in the country for vaccinations. That means 32 states have lower vax rates (and some are Democrat run).
• Would Trump have abandoned Americans and leave tens of billions in military hardware in the hands of our enemies, as reported by USA Today?
I am amazed at the negative letters about Trump. There are so many mistruths. The MSM had done a great job of gaslighting Trump while covering up the disaster that is the Biden administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.