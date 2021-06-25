Editor:
I am somewhat annoyed and disappointed with the people who cry they can't find food for their families while unemployed or underemployed (due to COVID?) but they are unwilling to take the trouble to pick free fruit when offered. I have a tree producing delicious Jamaica Cherries and I can't keep up with them myself. I have told people I meet and left word with a church food program but nobody is willing to pick the fruit for themselves.
How can you claim you are "desperate" to feed your family due to unemployment but you can't pick free fruit for yourself?
I also offer greens and a limited supply of home-grown sweet potato or Seminole pumpkin. Aside from what I have picked and delivered to the church programs, no takers. This kind of makes me a little cynical.
Michael Knowlton
Englewood
