The liberal Democrats are now asking that we all just get along, work together, and leave angst aside.

Let me, among others, say "no way!" After what they have done to President Trump, beginning before he was even in office, the phony Mueller Russian investigation, the efforts to impeach, which proved nothing but a waste of valuable resources and valuable time, the non-stop harassment by the liberal press, President Trump and the many conservative supporters, have every reason to return the favor!

I am sorry that our beloved country is so divided, but cannot support a predictably socialist government, and will continue to refute the present government elect.

Mitzy Allen

Punta Gorda

