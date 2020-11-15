Editor:
The liberal Democrats are now asking that we all just get along, work together, and leave angst aside.
Let me, among others, say "no way!" After what they have done to President Trump, beginning before he was even in office, the phony Mueller Russian investigation, the efforts to impeach, which proved nothing but a waste of valuable resources and valuable time, the non-stop harassment by the liberal press, President Trump and the many conservative supporters, have every reason to return the favor!
I am sorry that our beloved country is so divided, but cannot support a predictably socialist government, and will continue to refute the present government elect.
Mitzy Allen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.