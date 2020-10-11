Editor:
A representative government is an important part of our democracy. But my experience with my representative, Congressman Greg Stuebe, has left me feeling ignored.
Yes, I am an independent, and he is a Republican, but that should not be a factor when I call his office to inquire about an issue. When I have called to ask my congressman to look into issue that is under his purview through a congressional committee that he sits, the office aide states that he will present it to Steube and get back to me with a response. The response never comes.
When I request info through Stuebe’s online portal, it asks if I would like a response, which I always check the “yes” box. The reply never comes.
It seems that if you are not in the congressman’s party, you are not deserving of the response promised. Is this what they think good governance is? I have always introduced myself to the aides and gotten their names and created a rapport with them. It seems that these Republicans have taken the position that they don’t want hear from their Democratic colleagues or their constituents any more.
Has our government devolved into a one party philosophy? “It”s my way, or go away?”
John Munn
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.