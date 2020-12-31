Editor:
Regarding Marc Thiessen’s Op Ed column in the 12/23 The Daily Sun paper, sorry to say that Donald Trump does not deserve credit for the success of Operation Warp Speed. The facts: “On January 13th, Moderna researchers used the genetic sequence of the virus, made public by China, to design an mRNA molecule that teaches the immune system to recognize and neutralize it. By February, their vaccine had been made and shipped to the National Institutes of Health to start clinical trials.” (The Week Magazine, Dec. 25, 2020, editor’s letter) The fast-tracking (clinical trials) for approval had begun at that point. The Operation Warp Speed announcement occurred four months later, on May 15th.
You may want to give credit to Mr. Trump for the “Warp Speed” label, even though it was originally coined in the 1990’s, in Sci-Fi lingo. Perhaps he picked it up while reading a comic book. The best that can be said for Trump is that he provided $955 million for the development of Moderna’s vaccine and stayed out of the way during the process, except for statements announcing false information about alternative cures.
Bob Reed
Punta Gorda
