Editor:
I recently saw a letter about a Republican who couldn't vote for Trump. One reason was he calle for four women who were Black to go back to where they came from. The last time I looked at these women they were the same color as Trump and I, and we are not Black.
One made a statement that we deserved everything we got at 9/11 because we do not follow the Islamic rules in this country. The other three women agreed with her.
Remember, over 3,000 people lost their lives, and I take it you agree with these women also. We deserved everything we got.
Well you are looking at one independent voter that agrees with Trump 100 %. If you don't like out government, go find a government you do like, and live there. Don't come over here and start slaughtering our people!
Let's see, as an independent, what are you Democrats wanting me to vote for. The Democrats in Oregon say we must stamp out Christianity to achieve our goals. To achieve their goals they had a Bible/Flag burning bonfire , which then turned into businesses/buildings being trashed and burned without penalty because they were angry the owners of the said businesses/buildings wanted the government to step in.
This is one independent who will do this election — I voted against Hillary Clinton the last time. This time I will be voting against Joe Biden.
Henry McFarland
Port Charlotte
