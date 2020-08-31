Editor:
I cannot wait for my mail-in ballot to arrive so I can vote Roger Eaton for Clerk of the Court. I have known Roger for five years and have worked alongside him in the clerk’s office since 2017. In three short years, I have seen him work with daily dedication to modernize our offices with new, cutting edge services for the citizens of Charlotte County.
When COVID-19 came to town, these technological advances were the crucial building block of a work-from-home program which allowed Clerk of the Court employees to keep themselves and their families safe while still providing essential services to the community. The clerk’s office teamed with the local judiciary and court agencies to completely transform our court system from live appearances to remote meetings within days.
While many businesses and governmental agencies throughout Florida have either furloughed employees or cut their hours in response to the pandemic, not a single employee in the Clerk’s office has been furloughed or had their hours cut. As a single mother, I can’t begin to express my appreciation for a Clerk Eaton who every day proves he cares as much about his employees as he does about providing the best services possible for his fellow Charlotte County residents. Join me in voting Roger Eaton for Clerk of Court.
Jessica Tkac
Punta Gorda
