Editor:
A recent letter to the editor stated “But veterans fought for the right for them to fly the Confederate flag if they choose. They’re not hurting anybody by doing that.” Of course, the First Amendment does guarantee everyone the right to express themselves as they see fit. And, my first reaction was to agree with the entire sentiment expressed, basically, no harm, no foul.
But then, I thought about the Nazi flag. Having grown up in post-WWII America, that symbol has taken on the meaning of terrible evil, hate, death, and oppression. My reaction to seeing the Nazi flag is so negative — the feelings of anger, fear, and disgust — that it is almost visceral. I cannot imagine how terrible a Jewish person must feel when they are confronted by it.
I then realized the potential impact on a Black person viewing a Confederate flag and changed my mind about agreeing with the writer. There really are some people who are deeply hurt when others display the Confederate flag. While we have the Constitutional right to do so, we have a moral obligation not to.
Judy Tomlin
Port Charlotte
