Editor:
Having worked for the Clerk of Court's office for 13 years as finance officer and as chief financial Control officer overseeing the county's finances, I knew Roger Eaton as a co-worker, seemingly nice enough.
When he became clerk of court in 2017, boy did things change. It didn't take long to realize that he was a micro-managing bully who thought you owed him something because he allowed you to work for him. One of his first requests of me was that I sit in as a witness while my former boss was let go (that was the first thing I said no to). That was the first of many disagreements, and really opened my eyes as to what kind of person he was.
I recall after our first staff meeting he called me in and chided me for my body language. I hung in there for a year and a half. I liked what I did for a living and I believe I was rather good at it. Sadly, after I was derided for the last time by Eaton I decided that I should not have to accept that behavior from anyone, so I resigned, peacefully.
I left a lot of retirement dollars on the table to get away from Eaton, but money cannot buy happiness. I was not the only one to retire, there were others. Including my former boss, over 120 years of financial knowledge walked out the door within two years, and no one wondered why.
Ann Larrivee
Port Charlotte
