Editor:

I demand the resignation of Rick Scott, senator from Florida to the United States Senate in Washington, D.C.

He has had stood by Donald Trump and has been fueling the fire of this President by encouraging his actions and his ego. Without the support of people like Rick Scott, the toxicity of the actions and the results that led to the insurrection that happened on January 6, 2021 would have not been accomplished.

Roberta Sherman

North Port

