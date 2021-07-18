Editor:
The writer of a recent letter to the Daily Sun editor has said that I am “obviously not a political science scholar,” while touting her own credentials as a BA in Political Science and an MA in Social Sciences (emphasis in political science). She is sadly mistaken, as is her interpretation of our form of government.
For the record, I have a BA in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley, with highest honors, and an MA in Public Administration from UC, Berkeley. I was a Professor of Public Administration at the University of Connecticut, Storrs and am the author of two books on early American history: "Pilgrims To Patriots, A Grandfather Tells The Story," and "American Amazons: Colonial Women Who Changed History." I write a blog - Freedom’s Foundry - and publish in usagovpolicy.com, among other sources of public policy analysis.
This letter writer broke the first law that trial lawyers have made so famous: Never ask a question to which you do not know the answer.
Incidentally, we are one nation and we have one form of government: Constitutional Republic. Our Constitution and Bill of Rights define our system. Imagine the chaos if we had two forms, as the writer imagines?
Alex Bugaeff
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.