The writer of a recent letter to the Daily Sun editor has said that I am “obviously not a political science scholar,” while touting her own credentials as a BA in Political Science and an MA in Social Sciences (emphasis in political science). She is sadly mistaken, as is her interpretation of our form of government.

For the record, I have a BA in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley, with highest honors, and an MA in Public Administration from UC, Berkeley. I was a Professor of Public Administration at the University of Connecticut, Storrs and am the author of two books on early American history: "Pilgrims To Patriots, A Grandfather Tells The Story," and "American Amazons: Colonial Women Who Changed History." I write a blog - Freedom’s Foundry - and publish in usagovpolicy.com, among other sources of public policy analysis.

This letter writer broke the first law that trial lawyers have made so famous: Never ask a question to which you do not know the answer.

Incidentally, we are one nation and we have one form of government: Constitutional Republic. Our Constitution and Bill of Rights define our system. Imagine the chaos if we had two forms, as the writer imagines?

Alex Bugaeff

Englewood

