Editor:
I am tired. I was in the U.S. Navy, I retired after 20 years as a Masterchief Petty Officer (E-9). I love our country, our flag, our moral values and everything America stands for. One Nation under God period.
But the fools who keep repeating and maybe believing the idiotic comments about what President Trump supposedly said about military men are bordering on moronic. The "suckers, losers" comment was supposedly from an anonymous source. A coward is what anonymous sources are that throw barbs. Zero credibility. If it were true the "anonymous" source would have the gonads to stand up and say it in public. They do not, they hide and quite frankly it was probably not a source at all. It was probably the editor with an axe to grind who uses the news like many cowards do, to demean a man who has done a lot for our military and who also loves this country.
John Bolton who is not a fan of the president and was present verified it did not happen. Given his recent comments don't you think that if a comment like that was made he would have seized it for his book?
Stop acting like a fool and believing anything an "anonymous" coward says and much of what the media says. President Trump is for the people. I for one am a proud military man who will support four more years!
Gregg Higgins
Port Charlotte
