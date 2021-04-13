Editor:
A previous letter spurred me to write! I don't hate Joe Biden, just feel sorry for him that his controllers are making him a fool. It is obvious cruelty which will go down in history. I did not vote for him.
Here's an idea for all of you who did vote for Biden and want to support his programs. If each of you could take one of the migrant kids into your home, there's enough for all. Biden may even give you a tax credit, instead of cutting into your retirement savings. Ethnic inequalities get bonus money.
That would help solve a humongous problem for your chosen president.
Be a patriot!
Susan Miscia
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.