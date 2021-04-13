Editor:

A previous letter spurred me to write! I don't hate Joe Biden, just feel sorry for him that his controllers are making him a fool. It is obvious cruelty which will go down in history. I did not vote for him.

Here's an idea for all of you who did vote for Biden and want to support his programs. If each of you could take one of the migrant kids into your home, there's enough for all. Biden may even give you a tax credit, instead of cutting into your retirement savings. Ethnic inequalities get bonus money.

That would help solve a humongous problem for your chosen president.

Be a patriot!

Susan Miscia

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments